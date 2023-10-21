Linderman Builds Sparks Inspiration And Comfy Living With Luxury Fires

Chelan, Washington, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — For one-of-a-kind handcrafted fires to grace any home, Linderman Builds is becoming the go-to choice for clients across the Pacific Northwest due to its unmatched quality.

The small family business, based in Chelan, WA., makes custom handcrafted concrete fire features and equips all features with the best gas burner on the market: the patented CROSSFIRE® Brass Burner from Warming Trends.

With a motto stating Heat Matters, their product is 100% made in the USA, with BTU ratings from 150,000 to over a million.

“Our fires are unrivalled by any on the market today,” said a company spokesman. “We have created luxury fire features with attention to detail matched by a top-notch customer service every step of the way.”

Linderman Builds will design and produce each model for its residential offerings to fit a customer’s outdoor living needs. From your morning coffee to your last glass of beer/wine, the fire features will be a talking point any time of day or night.

Linderman Builds also specialize in transforming commercial outdoor spaces into warm and attractive place for all their clients. They also offer nationwide shipping, ensuring clients anywhere in the US can benefit from their designs.

“We make all of our fire pits with durability and functionality in mind,” he added. “They draw new customers in and keep them warm in every season of the year. Our commercial clients have instantly seen a return on investment with our fire pits.”

The company offers an Expert Delivery & Install process anywhere in the Pacific Northwest. Their team brings your fire pit right to where it will be placed. They will also hook it up to your natural gas stub, propane gas stub or portable propane tank. Then, they will fill your fire pit with rock, along with demonstrations of how to use the fire pit.

Numerous clients have warmly welcomed their luxury fires. “We love our Linderman Builds Luxury Fire Feature. Thank you for your amazing delivery and setup. They have the best service and communication. We highly recommend Linderman Builds,” commented client Lisa B.

Leslie Manning added: “We are so very happy with our new Hawks Meadow fire table! It’s perfect and just what we had hoped for! Great communication and wonderful delivery! We highly recommend Linderman Builds!”

To get their Linderman Builds fire experience, why not give them a call on: 509 860 3415, or view their website: https://lindermanbuilds.com/