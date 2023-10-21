Satellite Workplaces Campbell: Your Ideal Workplace in Silicon Valley

Campbell, CA, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s dynamic business environment, having a dedicated workspace can be a game-changer. Satellite Workplaces brings the concept to life in Campbell, providing professionals with the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and top-notch amenities.

For those in search of a “dedicated desk Campbell,” look no further than Satellite Workplaces. Conveniently located at 1875 S Bascom Ave Suite 2400, Campbell, CA 95008, this workspace offers an array of features to meet your needs.

Nestled in the heart of Campbell, this location provides easy access to excellent dining options, shopping, and more. With multiple entrances, lightning-fast wifi, a variety of seating options, and private phone booths, it’s an ideal work environment.

Satellite Workplaces Campbell combines the welcoming atmosphere of your local cafe with the full-service amenities of a premium coworking space. Visitors can enjoy a hospitality bar stocked with wholesome snacks, a selection of teas, and freshly brewed coffee.

Whether you need a meeting room for an hour or a private office for a day, Satellite Workplaces Campbell has you covered. Their Community Manager simplifies the process, making it as easy as finding a “we work dedicated desk.”

This branch offers three flexible membership options tailored to professionals:

Unlimited dedicated desk: Your own dedicated space in the Open Desk area, complete with secure storage, high-speed wifi, 24/7 workplace access, access to common areas, reservation credits, wireless printing, a local address, and an online presence on the Satellite Workplaces website.

Unlimited workstation: All the perks of the dedicated desk membership, but with an exclusive enclosed workspace.

Workstation 5 days/Mo: Use of an enclosed workspace for five days each month, along with secure storage, wifi, access to common areas, and 24/7 entry to Satellite Workplaces. This membership also includes reservation credits, wireless printing, and an online presence on the Satellite Workplaces website.

For extra flexibility, you can opt for additional services at discounted rates, billed on a monthly basis. Day plans provide nine consecutive hours of access, usable at your convenience.

Satellite Workplaces Campbell also offers meeting rooms, private offices, and hourly workspace rentals. Virtual office plans, encompassing mailbox service, phone answering, and conferencing options, are available for remote workers.

The Campbell location boasts a spacious, well-lit environment with ergonomic seating, standing desks, and unique architectural features. Plus, they provide complimentary on-site parking and host monthly “Breakfast for Lunch” meetups and other member events.

For more details about Satellite Workplaces Campbell and its offerings:

Phone: (408) 608-0761

Email: campbell@satelliteworkplaces.com

Website: https://www.satelliteworkplaces.com/locations/campbell/