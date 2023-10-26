The Future of Spectrometry Sector: Analyzing Recent Developments and Impact Analysis

Spectrometry Industry Data Book – Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, NMR Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy and In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Spectrometry industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Spectrometry Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Mass Spectrometry Market Report Highlights

The global Mass Spectrometry Market size was estimated at USD 5.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.87% from 2022 to 2030.

The instruments segment held the largest revenue share of 77.39% in 2022. This instrument segment drives the mass spectrometry industry as spectrometers offer a wide range of applications in the biotechnology sector for diagnostics and drug development

Quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 37.09%. This is due to the significant advantages in accuracy and in-depth analysis offered by the technology

By application, proteomics accounted for the largest share of 46.69% in 2022. The rising prevalence of infectious disease globally and efficient testing alternatives offered by mass spectrometry-based diagnostic techniques are driving the segment

North America held the largest revenue share of 41.94% in 2022, due to the presence of an established healthcare sector and key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Danaher Corporation, and others in the region

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest revenue share of 43.98% in 2022. This is due to the rapid increase in research and development activities in recent years

In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market Report Highlights

The global In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market size was estimated at USD 1.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2022 to 2030.

The color measurement segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. A large number of operating suppliers and high penetration of products in this segment have resulted in the dominance of this segment

Measurement of chemical concentration also accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. An increase in demand for real-time analytical tools that monitor fermentation and bioprocesses in food & biological applications is expected to propel industry growth

The painting & coating industry end-user segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the rapid growth of the paint and coatings industry

The chemical industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The high use of spectroscopy for monitoring wet chemical processes has boosted the revenue growth of the segment

North America dominated the global industry in 2022 owing to the presence of highly regulated industries in the U.S. and the growing demand for robust technologies

The rising adoption of spectroscopy services in countries like India, Singapore, and South Korea is expected to drive the Asia Pacific region at a lucrative CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Competitive Landscape

The market players are involved in the development of advanced spectrometry products as well as services. To maintain a significant share in the market, key participants are undertaking various initiatives and implementing business strategies, such as product launches, product portfolio expansion, reinforcement and stabilizing the distribution network, and manufacturing capacity expansion and geographic reach expansion through acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership.

Key players operating in the Spectrometry industry are:

Shimadzu Corporation

Bruker Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Endress+Hauser Group

MKS Instruments, Inc.

