The Future of Spectrometry Sector: Analyzing Recent Developments and Impact Analysis

Posted on 2023-10-26 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Technology // 0 Comments

Spectrometry Industry Data Book – Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, NMR Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy and In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Spectrometry industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Spectrometry Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Mass Spectrometry Market Report Highlights

The global Mass Spectrometry Market size was estimated at USD 5.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.87% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The instruments segment held the largest revenue share of 77.39% in 2022. This instrument segment drives the mass spectrometry industry as spectrometers offer a wide range of applications in the biotechnology sector for diagnostics and drug development
  • Quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 37.09%. This is due to the significant advantages in accuracy and in-depth analysis offered by the technology
  • By application, proteomics accounted for the largest share of 46.69% in 2022. The rising prevalence of infectious disease globally and efficient testing alternatives offered by mass spectrometry-based diagnostic techniques are driving the segment
  • North America held the largest revenue share of 41.94% in 2022, due to the presence of an established healthcare sector and key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Danaher Corporation, and others in the region
  • The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest revenue share of 43.98% in 2022. This is due to the rapid increase in research and development activities in recent years

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Spectrometry Industry Data Book – Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, NMR Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy and In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market Report Highlights

The global In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market size was estimated at USD 1.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The color measurement segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. A large number of operating suppliers and high penetration of products in this segment have resulted in the dominance of this segment
  • Measurement of chemical concentration also accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. An increase in demand for real-time analytical tools that monitor fermentation and bioprocesses in food & biological applications is expected to propel industry growth
  • The painting & coating industry end-user segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the rapid growth of the paint and coatings industry
  • The chemical industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The high use of spectroscopy for monitoring wet chemical processes has boosted the revenue growth of the segment
  • North America dominated the global industry in 2022 owing to the presence of highly regulated industries in the U.S. and the growing demand for robust technologies
  • The rising adoption of spectroscopy services in countries like India, Singapore, and South Korea is expected to drive the Asia Pacific region at a lucrative CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Go through the table of content of Spectrometry Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The market players are involved in the development of advanced spectrometry products as well as services. To maintain a significant share in the market, key participants are undertaking various initiatives and implementing business strategies, such as product launches, product portfolio expansion, reinforcement and stabilizing the distribution network, and manufacturing capacity expansion and geographic reach expansion through acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership.

Key players operating in the Spectrometry industry are:

  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Bruker Corporation
  • JEOL Ltd.
  • Endress+Hauser Group
  • MKS Instruments, Inc.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution