Fertility Storage Sector: List of Emerging Players and Their Geographical Presence

Sperm Bank Market Report Highlights

The global Sperm Bank Market size was estimated USD 5.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.56% from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, known donor segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to legal framework in various countries against donor anonymity

Semen analysis accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. However, sperm storage segment is expected to expand at the faster CAGR over the forecast period

On the basis of fertilization techniques, in vitro fertilization held the largest revenue share 2022 owing to high number of IVF cycles with donor sperm

North America dominated the market owing to increasing rate of infertility and increasing number of men opting for sperm freezing

Asia pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing fertility tourism and low cost of the procedure

Egg Donation Market Report Highlights

The global Egg Donation Market size was estimated at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.92% from 2023 to 2030.

Younger women prefer their own eggs for IVF procedures; however, for women above 40 years of age use of donor eggs increases the success rate of conceiving as the quality and quantity of eggs decline after 40.

Delay in pregnancy is a key factor responsible for the declining quality and quantity of own eggs.

Licensed fertility clinics offer counseling to couples having problems conceiving. Based on the severity of their problems, doctors and specialists plan IVF treatments for couples.

Fertility clinics provide state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation, non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and others. This factor is further expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of multinational and local market players. Companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies, such as service launches, facility expansion, and partnerships & collaborations, to gain higher market share.

Key players operating in the Fertility Storage industry are:

The Sperm Bank of California

Xytex Corporation

Indian Spermtech

Shady Grove Fertility Reproductive Science Center

Highland Park IVF Center – Fertility Centers of Illinois

