A Glimpse into the Future of Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Sector

Breast Pump And Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Data Book – Breast Pump, Wearable Breast Pump & Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Grand View Research’s breast pump & breastfeeding accessories industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Breast Pump And Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Breast Pump Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the closed system segment held the largest market share of 65.5% in 2022 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to its several benefits and high adoption, as compared to the open system.

In terms of technology, electric pumps segment held the largest market in 2022 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

In terms of application, the hospital grade segment held the largest share of over 61% in 2022, owing to the increasing number of hospitals and rising healthcare expenditure.

North America is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period owing to the rising women’s employment and large presence of key players operating in the market.

Wearable Breast Pumps Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the wearable pumps segment dominated the market with a share of 57.9% in 2022 and is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its increasing demand over the forecast period. As lactating mothers are becoming more aware of the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.

On the basis of technology, the battery powered wearable breast pump segment dominated the market with a share of 48.69% in 2022. This can be credited to their lightweight and compact designs. Moreover, women can also easily stash them into their bags and are barely noticeable.

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 52.4% in 2022 owing to a rise in women’s employment rate in the U.S. and supportive reimbursement policies for wearable breast pumps.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the breastmilk storage and feeding segment dominated the market with a share of over 18.6% in 2022 owing to an increase in the women’s employment rate

The postpartum recovery accessories product segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period. An increase in the number of births is anticipated to have a significant impact on the use of postpartum recovery accessories

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 42.8% in 2022 owing to the presence of a large target population and an increase in the birth rate

Competitive Landscape

Various market players, such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands, and Ameda, & universities, including Washington University & Fudan University, are raising awareness among women about breastfeeding accessories and their benefits by arranging campaigns and providing informative magazines. In addition, social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, have enabled individuals to access information about breast pumps and related accessories.

