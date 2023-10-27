Future Electronics Features Amphenol Communications Solutions Micro SD and SD Card Sockets in THE EDGE Newsletter

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured Amphenol Communications Solutions micro SD and SD card sockets in the latest edition of THE EDGE, their bi-monthly newsletter.

Amphenol is the industry leader in SD card sockets and offers a seamless integration of customized designs. Their push-eject feature ensures effortless card extraction and provides unmatched user convenience. Amphenol micro SD and SD card sockets are compatible with second reflow process and feature shielding for superior EMI/ESD.

The applications of Amphenol micro SD and SD card sockets are wide and include digital cameras, mobile phones, laptops and computers, and automotive devices. Save space with their 2.70mm ultra-thin card sockets, and protect cards with the card-lock mechanism.

To learn more about the features and benefits of Amphenol micro SD and SD card sockets, please visit the Future Electronics website here: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/amphenol-micro-sd-and-sd-card-sockets . To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: http://www.FutureElectronics.com

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com