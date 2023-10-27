Krut LED Embarks on a Luminous Journey with Havells India

Anderson, SC, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Krut LED, a trailblazing name in the world of LED lighting solutions, is thrilled to announce a prominent supplier and distributor of Havells India, one of the most esteemed and innovative lighting companies in the industry. This strategic alliance marks a remarkable step forward for Krut LED as it sets out to become a prominent supplier and distributor of Havells’ cutting-edge LED lamps, luminaires, and other lighting products.

This exciting collaboration reflects the commitment of both Krut LED and Havells India to deliver exceptional lighting solutions to customers worldwide. The synergy between these industry leaders promises to illuminate spaces, enhance lifestyles, and lead the way in sustainable, energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Havells India, with a legacy of over six decades, is globally acclaimed for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Their wide range of LED products, known for their quality and performance, perfectly complements Krut LED’s mission to provide eco-friendly and energy-efficient lighting solutions that significantly reduce carbon footprints.

“Becoming a prominent supplier and distributor of Havells is a significant milestone in our journey,” said Ish Patel, CEO of Krut LED. “We are excited to offer our customers a wider array of lighting options, including Havells’ renowned LED lamps and luminaires. Havells’ commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision. This partnership will enable us to cater to a broader spectrum of lighting needs and reinforce our position as a trusted lighting solutions provider.”

Havells India’s LED products, designed to enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of lighting, are a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Krut LED’s association with Havells India will enable them to bring these innovative lighting solutions to an even larger audience, meeting the demands of both residential and commercial customers.

As the world shifts toward energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions, Krut LED and Havells India stand together, ready to illuminate the future. This partnership is a step towards creating brighter, more sustainable, and efficient lighting solutions for homes, businesses, and communities across the globe.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Harry

Sales and Marketing Head

Krut LED

krutled.llc@gmail.com

About Krut LED:

Krut LED is a leading provider of energy-efficient, eco-friendly LED lighting solutions. Committed to delivering innovative lighting products, Krut LED has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, offering an extensive range of LED bulbs, fixtures, and accessories in USA.

About Havells India:

Havells India is a renowned global electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with a history spanning over six decades. Havells is known for its diverse portfolio of electrical products and lighting solutions, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.