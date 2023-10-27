Aberdeen Dental Centre in Vernon, BC, Canada, Now Offers Exceptional Dental Filling Services

Vernon, BC, Canada, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Aberdeen Dental Centre, a trusted name in the world of dentistry in Vernon, BC, is delighted to announce the expansion of its services to include top-notch Dental Filling Services. Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal, renowned for their expertise in the field of dentistry, are leading this new venture to provide the community with unparalleled dental care.

Dental fillings are an essential aspect of oral health, and Aberdeen Dental Centre recognizes the importance of offering comprehensive Dental Filling Services. This expansion comes as part of their commitment to delivering top-quality dental care to their patients in Vernon and surrounding areas.

Why Choose Aberdeen Dental Centre for Dental Filling Services?

Expert Dental Team:

Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal are highly experienced and skilled dentists, known for their commitment to patient care and satisfaction. Patients benefit from their expertise when it comes to receiving the best treatment possible.

State-of-the-Art Facilities:

Aberdeen Dental Centre is equipped with modern, cutting-edge dental technology to provide efficient and comfortable dental filling services. Their state-of-the-art facilities ensure patients have a pleasant experience during their visits.

Personalized Treatment Plans:

At Aberdeen Dental Centre, each patient is unique, and their dental needs vary. The team believes in offering personalized treatment plans tailored to the individual requirements of patients, ensuring optimal oral health.

Dental Filling Services at Aberdeen Dental Centre

Aberdeen Dental Centre offers a wide range of dental filling services, including:

Dental Fillings Consultation : A comprehensive consultation with Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal to assess your dental needs and recommend the most suitable dental filling options.

: A comprehensive consultation with Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal to assess your dental needs and recommend the most suitable dental filling options. Customized Treatment: The dental team at Aberdeen Dental Centre will discuss treatment options with you, ensuring that you are fully informed about the process and the materials used for dental fillings. Your preferences and comfort are their top priorities.

The dental team at Aberdeen Dental Centre will discuss treatment options with you, ensuring that you are fully informed about the process and the materials used for dental fillings. Your preferences and comfort are their top priorities. High-Quality Materials: Aberdeen Dental Centre uses only the highest quality dental materials for fillings, ensuring longevity and durability.

Aberdeen Dental Centre uses only the highest quality dental materials for fillings, ensuring longevity and durability. Pain-Free Procedures: Their experienced dentists are experts at administering local anesthesia to ensure pain-free dental filling procedures. Patient comfort is paramount.

Their experienced dentists are experts at administering local anesthesia to ensure pain-free dental filling procedures. Patient comfort is paramount. Post-Treatment Care: Aberdeen Dental Centre provides detailed instructions for post-treatment care, helping patients recover quickly and maintain excellent oral health.

About Aberdeen Dental Centre

Aberdeen Dental Centre, located in Vernon, BC, Canada, has been serving the community for years with top-quality dental care. The team is led by Dr. Kevin O’Shea, Dr. Pita Dhaliwal and their commitment to excellence. The team offers a variety of services including cosmetic and restorative dentistry, as well as preventive dental care.

Aberdeen Dental Centre is committed to providing exceptional dental services that promote oral health, and the overall wellbeing of its patients. The team is dedicated to providing a patient-focused approach and modern facilities.

The Importance of Dental Fillings

Dental fillings are a crucial aspect of oral health. They are primarily used to treat cavities and tooth decay, preventing further damage to the affected teeth. Without proper treatment, cavities can progress, leading to more extensive dental issues such as tooth infections or abscesses.

When a patient visits Aberdeen Dental Centre for a Dental Fillings Consultation, Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal assess the extent of the cavity or decay. They will then discuss treatment options and recommend the most suitable dental filling material, taking into consideration factors like the location of the affected tooth, its cosmetic appearance, and the patient’s budget.

The two most common types of dental filling materials used at Aberdeen Dental Centre are amalgam fillings and composite resin fillings.

Amalgam Fillings:

Since decades, amalgam fillings (also known as silver fillings) have been widely used in dentistry. These fillings are known for being durable and strong, which makes them a great choice for teeth in the back that experience significant chewing force. They are both cost-effective, and they have an excellent track record.

Composite Resin Fillings:

They are tooth colored and provide a more aesthetic option to fill cavities in the mouth, particularly visible areas. The fillings are bonded directly to the teeth, adding additional strength. The composite resin fillings can be applied to both the front and rear teeth.

The dentists of Aberdeen Dental Centre make sure that the patients feel comfortable during the procedure. To ensure a painless procedure, local anesthesia will be administered. After the decayed part of the tooth has been removed, the filling is applied and shaped to look like the original tooth.

Patients receive instructions on how to care for their dental fillings after the treatment. It is important to maintain oral hygiene and ensure that the dental fillings last as long as possible.

The Advantages of Dental Fillings

Choosing Aberdeen Dental Centre for your Dental Filling Services offers several advantages:

Restored Oral Health: The use of dental fillings prevents further decay of teeth and treats cavities effectively.

Improved Aesthetics: Composite resin fillings blend seamlessly with your natural teeth, providing a more aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Durability: Amalgam fillings and composite resin fillings are durable, offering long-lasting solutions to tooth decay.

Pain-Free Procedures: Aberdeen Dental Centre ensures that the dental filling procedure is painless, ensuring patient comfort.

Prevents Further Dental Issues: Timely treatment of cavities with dental fillings prevents the progression of tooth decay, avoiding more complex and costly dental problems.

Book Your Dental Fillings Consultation Today!

If you’re in need of dental fillings or simply want to ensure your oral health, Aberdeen Dental Centre is the go-to destination in Vernon, BC. Schedule your Dental Fillings Consultation with Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal today and experience the difference in quality dental care.

For more information about Aberdeen Dental Centre and their Dental Filling Services, please visit https://www.vernondentist.com or contact their office at +1 250-545-3319 to book an appointment.