Celebrate this Diwali Festival with Golden Millets Big Savings on Millets Combo Packs

New Delhi, India, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Golden Millets, the leading online retailer of millets, is celebrating the Diwali festival with a big sale on their millet combo pack. Customers can save up to 5% on the combo pack by using the coupon code “Diwali” at checkout.

The millet combo pack includes a variety of millets, including foxtail millet, proso millet, pearl millet, and kodo millet. These millets are a good source of fiber, protein, and vitamins, and they are also gluten-free. The combo pack also includes a variety of millet snacks and sweets, such as millet laddu, millet cookies, and millet chikki.

The Diwali festival is a time for celebration and feasting, and Golden Millets is making it easy for customers to enjoy their favorite millet dishes without breaking the bank. The millet combo pack is a great way to save money on healthy and delicious food.

Millets are a good source of fiber, protein, and vitamins.

  • Millets are gluten-free.
  • Millets are low in calories and fat.
  • Millets are easy to digest.
  • Millets are a good source of antioxidants.

Golden Millets is offering a big Diwali discount on their millet combo pack. Use the coupon code “Diwali” at checkout to save 5% on your purchase.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stock up on healthy and delicious millet dishes for Diwali. Visit Golden Millets today!

Address and Contact Details

Golden Millets

Shop No: – C-379, Opposite Aggarwal handloom,

Shiksha Bharti road, sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075

Contact: +917048900661

Email ID: Info@goldenmillets.com

