Introducing the Crown Line New Evaporative Air Cooler AC-249: Ultimate Home Comfort

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a recognised electrical brand in the UAE, specialising in household and kitchen appliances, as well as cleaning solutions for offices and outdoor use. They offer an extensive range of products to meet the needs of customers on a daily basis.

Crownline introduces AC-249 Evaporative Air Cooler, the latest addition to its collection of innovative products. This unique cooler, designed to deliver unsurpassed chilling comfort at home, uses modern technology to produce a pleasant oasis even in the blazing heat of the UAE. They are dedicated to creating products that prioritise comfort, convenience, and sustainability. Crownline provides exceptional air cooling solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals and families.

Here are some amazing features of Crownline Air Cooler AC-249:

Advanced Cooling Technology: The AC-249 features an industry-leading honeycomb waterfall technology that efficiently distributes delightful coolness across any area by flowing warm air over ice-cold water.

Three multi-purpose operating modes: This includes air conditioning, fan-only, natural, and overnight modes, making this portable evaporative air cooler the ideal cooling solution for homes, bedrooms, and offices.

Remote Control and Timer: The integrated wireless remote control provides comprehensive control with three fan speeds and a 7-hour timer.

Large Water Tank: To prevent dry heat and humidity, the unit’s 24-litre water tank automatically cools and moisturises the air.

Crown Line’s AC-249 is a game changer in home cooling solutions. Its portability and ease of use are enhanced with a 3-inch high-density cooling pad and a fan that covers a large area, making it ideal for families. In addition, the automated horizontal swing and vertical blade adjustment enable customised comfort.

Don’t let the UAE’s sweltering weather affect your daily life. Crown Line’s AC-249 Air Cooler is the key to ideal home comfort. Stay cool, stay refreshed, and stay in control of your environment with this amazing cooling solution. Anyone interested in wholesale prices can reach them at info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae