Introducing the Crownline Table Top Water Dispenser With Ice Maker Wd-267: Stay Refreshed Year-Round

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is the top electrical brand in UAE that specialises in producing home and kitchen appliances as well as office and outdoor cleaning supplies. They provide consumers with diverse products to satisfy their everyday needs.

Crownline is thrilled to announce the Table Top Water Dispenser with Ice Maker WD-267. This innovative appliance provides unparalleled comfort to homes, allowing you to stay refreshed all year round. The Crownline Table Top Water Dispenser with Ice Maker WD-267 is about to revolutionise how you stay hydrated at home. Its energy-efficient operation not only saves you money but also contributes to a more environmentally friendly way of life.

Some attractive features of the Crownline Table Top Water Dispenser With Ice Maker Wd-267:

Dual operation: The WD-267 combines a water dispenser and an ice maker in a single compact machine, making it a must-have for any modern home.

Efficiency Redefined: Its high-quality compressor and all-copper condensers develop 12 ice cubes in 6-15 minutes. It can produce up to 25 kg of ice every day in three distinct cube sizes: small, medium, and large.

Speedy hydration: The water dispenser provides both hot and cold water, with a 3.2-litre cold water tank and a 1-litre hot water tank. It can cool water at a rate of 2 litres per minute and heat water at a rate of 5 litres per hour while consuming barely any power.

User-Friendly Design: It was created for maximum convenience, with an easy-to-use control panel, a child’s lock to avoid spillage, and an inbuilt alert system for water shortages.

Elegant & durable: The WD-267 has a tough stainless steel body that combines durability with an appealing design.

Never worry about constantly heating or cooling your drinking water again. Crownline’s WD-267 is the ultimate solution, delivering hot and cold water as well as ice at your command. Don’t miss out on this fantastic addition to your home. Order yours today!Customers interested in wholesale inquiriesmaycontact them at info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae