Breaking Down the Enzymes Industry: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges

Industrial Enzymes Market Report Highlights

The global Industrial Enzymes Market size was estimated USD 6.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The food and beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment with a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. due to the rising usage of the product in bakery and functional food products

The Proteases segment is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness about declining nutrition levels among consumers that have surged global protein consumption across regions

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by the rising awareness among consumers regarding the prevalence of livestock diseases has led to the adoption of improved animal nutrition practices

Companies such as BASF SE, DuPont Danisco, Novus International., and Associated British Foods plc dominate the global market with their extensive presence throughout the value chain. The market is highly competitive with companies engaged in increasing their production capacity along with enhancing regional presence

Specialty Enzymes Market Report Highlights

The global Specialty Enzymes Market size was estimated at USD 5.32 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Animal sourced enzymes emerged as the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to its ability to produce larger yields on low-cost media in a shorter amount of time.

Carbohydrase emerged as the fastest growing type segment with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to its growing awareness about shelf-life and freshness among bread manufacturers has led them to increase their expenditure in high-quality enzymes, especially alpha-amylase.

Research & Biotechnology emerged as the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to its further use in several end-use industries and possess health benefits. Ongoing research & development activities by major biotech companies including, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bayer AG, and F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, are projected to boost the enzyme demand over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing R&D activities in the country are anticipated to fuel the demand for specialty enzymes.

Moreover, companies are involved in mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations to cater to the industry. For instance, in March 2022, Amano Enzyme, Inc., a major supplier of specialty enzymes to the food industry, announced that it had joined the Plant Protein Innovation Center (PPIC), an interdisciplinary research center dedicated to the study of plant and alternative proteins.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of market participants have focused their research & development efforts on the development of innovative enzyme products in bulk for their use in multiple applications. As a result, the market has witnessed several joint ventures and acquisitions.

Key players operating in the Enzymes industry are:

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Lesaffre

Adisseo

Enzyme Development Corporation

