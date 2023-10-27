Single-Use Biomanufacturing Market Growth Factors

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book – Single-Use Bioprocessing, Bioreactor, Assemblies & Filtration Assemblies Market

Grand View Research's Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies.

Access the Global Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Highlights

The simple & peripheral elements segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the significant adoption of these products as a result of a variety of customizable options available for bioprocessing applications

The upstream bioprocessing workflow segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Continuous developments and betterment in technologies for upstream bioprocessing are driving the segment growth

North America was the leading region in 2022 due to the high R&D spending and growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the region

Furthermore, the presence of key players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Danaher Corp., is driving the regional market

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers end-use segment dominated the industry in 2022 and accounted for the maximum revenue share. This was due to the high demand for biologics and heavy investments in cell & gene therapy manufacturing

Single-use Bioreactors Market Report Highlights

By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment held the dominant share in 2022. The availability of disposable bioprocess bags in different sizes for a variety of uses, including the storage of reagents, buffers, sterile medium, sera, and cell cultures, is predicted to drive the market’s expansion

By type, the stirred tank bioreactors segment held a larger market share in 2022, driven by the increasing adoption of stirred tank SUBs from pilot scale to large scale manufacturing, which is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast years

Based on the type of cell, the mammalian cells segment held a larger share in 2022. The segment is being driven by the increasing usage of single-use bioreactors for mammalian cell culture in several research studies. This is another key factor expected to drive market growth significantly in the coming years

By molecule type insights, the vaccines segment held a larger share in 2022. This is due to the less expensive nature and availability in smaller volumes. This allows manufacturers to test different cell lines as well as growth conditions more quickly and at a lower cost to improve vaccine manufacturing

By application insights, the research and development (R&D)/process development segment held a larger share in 2022. Single-use bioreactors are most commonly used in GMP production, process development, and research. Furthermore, the growing adoption of single-use bioreactors in process development is facilitating the market growth

By usage insights, the lab-scale production segment held a larger share in 2022. Various types of waste creation and bioreactor operations are included in controlled laboratory-scale studies before scaling up. Due to such advantages offered by lab-scale bioreactors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period

Single-use Assemblies Market Report Highlights

The filtration assemblies segment led the industry in 2022. Increased regulatory prospects and the need to diminish the risk of contamination have promoted the use of filtration assemblies for bulk and final fill operations

The bag assemblies segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Advantages, such as no need for validation or cleaning, lower shipping cost due to less weight, and low maintenance cost & capital investment drive the segment growth

The filtration application segment held a larger revenue share in 2022. Implementation of single-use assemblies for filtration is rapidly increasing owing to benefits as it is time- & cost-effective and ready to use, unlike the conventional filtration systems

The customized solutions segment captured the highest revenue share in 2022. Several companies offer customized solutions to fast-track pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug development

The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies end-user segment led the global industry in 2022. The growth of the current manufacturing facilities for biopharmaceuticals drives the demand for single-use assemblies

Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Report Highlights

By type, the membrane filtration segment accounted for the largest share of 47.8% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of filtration systems by various industries. Membrane filtration sub segmented into TFF and direct flow filtration (DFF) /dead-end filtration /normal flow filtration. Within this segment, Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) accounted for the largest revenue share.

By application, the bioprocessing/biopharmaceuticals market segment held a largest share of 41.6% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing research and development funding for the development of biopharmaceutical products.

By product, filter segment held a largest share of 21.1% in 2022.Single-use filters are one the most popular and widely used single-use technologies. Single-use filters eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization, reducing the risk of cross-contamination between batches and reducing downtime between runs.

North America held the largest share of 36.4% in 2022, owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals are further propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the single-use bioprocessing market is high due to the presence of a substantial number of both well-established companies and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the industry. Some of the major players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Sartorius AG; Corning, Inc.; Eppendorf AG; PBS Biotech, Inc.; Avantor, Inc.; Entegris, Inc.; Kuhner AG; MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.; Danaher Corporation; and Merck KGaA. Some of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies operating in the marketplace include Boehringer Ingelheim; Lonza; AGC Biologics (CMC Biologics); and Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH. These players are manufacturing and commercializing products to cater to the various requirements in the industry. To maintain a significant share of the market, key participants are implementing business strategies, such as broadening their product portfolio, reinforcing and stabilizing the distribution network, and increasing manufacturing capacity globally through collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition models.

