Cosmetic Dental Products Market: Trends and Projections

Teeth Whitening Market Report Highlights

By product, whitening toothpaste held the largest market share in 2021. The segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of over 5.3% from 2022 to 2030

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increase in product launches on e-commerce and the availability of a variety of teeth whitening products

North America is set to lead the market over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and an increase in patients opting for procedures to improve dental aesthetics

The Asia Pacific region is bound to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is majorly contributed by the large population base and rising disposable income in this region

The industry is highly competitive with players including Colgate Palmolive; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Johnson & Johnson; Procter & Gamble; Brodie & Stone; Unilever; Church & Dwight Co

Dental Implants Market Report Highlights

The titanium implant type segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness

Zirconia implants are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to high awareness about restorative treatments and the presence of established market players

Dental Crowns And Bridges Market Report Highlights

Titanium segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2026 owing to the attractive features of the material, such as unmatched corrosion resistance, biocompatibility, great mechanical resistance, high success rates, and favorable biological response with live tissues

Zirconium is also expected to gain popularity in near future, owing to increased use for restorations in the anterior areas and its features, such as low porosity, high density high compressive strength and tooth-like appearance

Premium implants is the dominating segment and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Strong presence of implant brands, such as Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Zimmer Biomet, and Dentsply Sirona is anticipated to bode well for the growth

Value dental implants is also predicted to register a significant growth due to increasing preference for the product by end users over premium implant brands

Manufacturers in the dental crowns and bridges market focus on mergers and acquisitions for strengthening their market presence, expanding their customer base, and innovations and new product launches for expanding their product portfolio

Dental Veneers Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the porcelain veneers segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 59.5% as they are strong caps placed on the front surface of teeth to improve the appearance. Although they are more expensive than the other veneers, they have a life span of around 20 years. Hence, they are the most preferred type of veneers

On the other hand, the composite veneers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period as they are easier to replace at a cheaper cost

Based on end-use, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 pertaining to the rising number of dental clinics and independent dentist practices across the world

North America held a majority of the market share of 48.7% in 2021. The technological improvements in the area of diagnosis are driving the oral and dental solutions market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period. Some of the countries in the Asia Pacific, including China, India, and Thailand, are heavily inhabited and recognized for their cost-effective dentistry; as a result, these countries are the final stop for dental tourism patients

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers & acquisitions. In May 2020, Straumann Group announced a new zygomatic implant solution for patients with severe jawbone loss in collaboration with Southern Implants. The new solution combines proven implant design features with the advantages of Straumann’s BLX and BLT implant prosthetic range.

