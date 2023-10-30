Lucintel Forecasts Balsa Core Market to Reach $520.8 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the balsa core market is projected to reach an estimated $520.8 billion by 2028 from $269.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use in production of boats, in transportation, wind turbines blades, and structural composite panels.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 98 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in balsa core market by end use industry (wind, marine and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/balsa-core-market.aspx

“Wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the balsa core market is segmented into wind, marine and others. Lucintel forecasts that the wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increase in the diameter of rotors is driving the demand for balsa core materials in this industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the balsa core market in near future”

APAC is expected to remain the largest market for balsa core due to rising demand from electronics and defense industries and due to the anticipated growth in the end uses and increasing focus on high performance balsa core. North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/balsa-core-market.aspx

Major players of balsa core market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DIAB, Gurit, 3A Composites, Armacell, SABIC, and Solvay are among the major balsa core providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/balsa-core-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Polyurethane Tooling Board Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyurethane-tooling-board-market.aspx

3D Printing Materials Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/3d-printing-materials-market.aspx

Composite Tube Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-tube-market.aspx

Honeycomb Core Material Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/honeycomb-core-material-market.aspx

Fiber Sizing Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fiber-sizing-market.aspx

Composite Distributor Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-distributor-market.aspx

Vacuum Bagging Material Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/vacuum-bagging-material-market.aspx

Gelcoat Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/gelcoat-market.aspx

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyhydroxybutyrate-market.aspx

3D Printing Metal Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/3d-printing-metal-market.aspx