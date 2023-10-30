Cloud Computing Industry Top Players Analysis: Adobe Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Cloud Computing Industry Data Book – Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s cloud computing industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Cloud Computing Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Public Cloud Market Report Highlights

The global Public Cloud Market size was valued at USD 171.39 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The demand for public cloud services is rising quickly because, in most cases, these services are provided at very low costs.

In addition, the public cloud market is anticipated to grow as a result of the rise of enterprise trends such as, Choose Your Own Device (CYOD), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT).

Due to the pay-as-you-go service, no maintenance expenses, infrastructure initiatives, or long-term contracts are required for this service. These factors are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the public cloud market.

Private Cloud Market Report Highlights

The global Private Cloud Market size was valued at USD 222.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Enterprises are adopting a private cloud due to the necessity for data protection and compliance with the shifting regulatory environment.

Companies can better understand customer behavior and create new goods and services by analyzing patterns in real-time data. Hence, enterprises are continuously adopting private cloud infrastructure.

Vendors are continuously adopting various growth strategies to increase their presence in the market.

Hybrid Cloud Market Report Highlights

The global Hybrid Cloud Market size was valued at USD 90.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Hybrid cloud solutions offer enterprises a competitive edge by enabling scalability, advanced services, and secure infrastructure. This strategy provides a secure firewall for private services and sufficient integration.

In addition, it offers several benefits, such as total support for the remote workforce, decreased operational costs, and improved scalability, control, security, and risk management.

Hence, the extensive use of cloud computing services is expected to boost demand for hybrid cloud solutions over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Product upgrades and new product developments are the key strategies adopted by market players to improve their market position.

Key players operating in the Cloud Computing Industry are:

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

