Lucintel Forecasts Global Analytical Instrumentation Market to Reach $72.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global analytical instrumentation market looks promising with opportunities in the life sciences R&D, clinical & diagnostic analysis, food & beverage analysis, forensic analysis, and environmental testing markets. The global analytical instrumentation market is expected to reach an estimated $72.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for analytical instruments within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, emergence of stringent environmental regulations, and on-going advancements in technology like creation of portable and handheld instruments.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in analytical instrumentation market to 2030 by product (instruments, services, and software), technology (polymerase chain reaction, spectroscopy, microscopy, chromatography, flow cytometry, sequencing, microarray, and other technologies), application (life sciences R&D, clinical & diagnostic analysis, food & beverage analysis, forensic analysis, environmental testing, and other applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, instruments, services, and software are the major segments of analytical instrumentation market by product. Lucintel forecasts that instruments will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to significant presence of numerous companies providing wide range of analytical instruments, such as mass spectrometers, chromatographs, sequencers, and microscopes, as well as, key industry players expanding their instrument portfolios by introducing new products.

Within this market, life sciences research & development will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing cases of chronic diseases that has stimulated research and development efforts in various life sciences sectors to innovate and produce new biologics, including spectroscopy and uv-vis spectroscopy which are employed for antibody classification.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of robust healthcare system and thriving pharmaceutical sectors, ongoing progress in analytical instrumentation, coupled with the widespread affordability and adoption of innovative and advanced instruments in the region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Bruker, Perkinelmer, Mettler Toledo, Zeiss Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Illumina are the major suppliers in the analytical instrumentation market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.