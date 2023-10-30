The Global Volume Compensator Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global volume compensator market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, medical, semiconductor, vacuum, solar power, agriculture, and commercial applications. The global volume compensator market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for this technology from medical and healthcare market and rising adoption of automation and process control systems in various industries.

In this market, low temperature and high temperature are the major segments of volume compensator market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that low temperature is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, solar power is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid economic growth and presence of key manufacturers for semiconductor and electronics products in the region.

Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems, BellowsTech, and Parker Hannifin are the major suppliers in the volume compensator market.

