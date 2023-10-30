The Global Voltage Dip And Blackout Compensator Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global voltage dip and blackout compensator market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing & industrial and data center applications. The global voltage dip and blackout compensator market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising demand for reliable power supply from critical industries and growing preference for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

In this market, capacitor and battery are the two major segments of voltage dip and blackout compensator market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that capacitor is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, manufacturing & industrial is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid economic growth, existence of leading manufacturers, and increasing investing in renewable energy sources including solar and wind power in the region.

Nissin Electric, Fuji Electrics, ABB, Siemens, and Mitsubishi Electric are the major suppliers in the voltage dip and blackout compensator market.

