The Global Thick-Film SMD Resistor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global thick-film SMD resistor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, and telecommunication markets. The global thick-film SMD resistor market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of surface mount technology, increasing demand for electronic devices, and miniaturization of electronic devices.

In this market, instrumentation, medical instrument, power supply, electric power equipment, and electronic digital product are the major segments of thick-film SMD resistor market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that instrumentation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronic will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for thick film SMD resistors from electric power equipment and electronic digital products.

APAC will remain the largest region due to presence of major consumer electronics manufacturers and increasing demand for thick film SMD resistors from end use industries including electrical and electronics and telecommunication sector of the region.

Bourns, Delta Electronics, Vishay, RCD Components, Yageo, Stackpole Electronics, NIC Components, Caddock Electronics, Guangdong Fenghua, and Unihom are the major suppliers in the thick-film SMD resistor market.

