The Global Companion Animal Vaccine Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global companion animal vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and research institute markets. The global companion animal vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $4.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising awareness about importance of pet vaccination, growing cases of zoonotic diseases, and increasing interest for pet ownership in the world.

In this market, canine, avian, feline, and equine are the major segments of companion animal vaccine market by species type.

Lucintel forecasts that canine will remain the largest segment due to increasing awareness of the importance of this vaccination among dog owners for protecting their pets from serious diseases.

Within this market, hospital & clinic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region due to high pet ownership rates and increasing awareness of the importance of pet vaccination among population in the region.

Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Intervet, Zoetis Services, Bioveta, Sanofi, Bayer, Heska, Virbac, and Hester Biosciences are the major suppliers in the companion animal vaccine market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056