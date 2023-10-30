Lucintel Forecasts Global CBB Capacitor Market to Reach $1.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global CBB capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, consumer electronic, automotive, and industrial markets. The global CBB capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for these capacitors in electronics and automotive industries, rising preference for passive components, and growing demand for power cables across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in CBB capacitor market to 2030 by product type (fixed, variable, and others), dielectric material (ceramic, film, electrolytic, and others), application (high frequency circuit, low frequency circuit, power supply noise removal, signal filter, and others), end use industry (telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, high frequency circuit, low frequency circuit, power supply noise removal, and signal filter are the major segments of CBB capacitor market by application. Lucintel forecasts that high frequency circuit is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, telecom will remain the largest segment due to the increasing application of CBB capacitors in tablets and smartphone.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for low-frequency electronic circuits based electronic products, continous economic growth, and rising demand for CBB capacitor from various end use industries, such as automotive, consumer electronic, and telecommunication sectors of the region.

JYH, EYANG, ROHM, CDE, MURATA, TDK, ATCeramics, FENGHUA ADVANCED, RUBYCON, and WALSIN are the major suppliers in the CBB capacitor market.

