Lucintel Forecasts Global Automotive High-Voltage Thin-Film Resistor Market to Reach $0.3 billion by 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive high-voltage thin-film resistor market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive high-voltage thin-film resistor market is expected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing electrification of vehicles, rising demand of ADAS in automotive, and growing demand for compact, fuel efficient, and light weighted vehicle components.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive high-voltage thin-film resistor market to 2030 by material (metal, silicon, and others), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, metal and silicon are the major segments of automotive high-voltage thin-film resistor market by material. Lucintel forecasts that silicon is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to their high-temperature stability, precision, and reliability.

Within this market, passenger car is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising population’s disposable income, and rapid urbanizationin the region.

Vishay, Viking Tech, KOA Speer, YAGEO, Ralec, ROHM, and Panasonic are the major suppliers in the automotive high-voltage thin-film resistor market.

