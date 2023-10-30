The Global Toxoid Vaccine Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global toxoid vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, specialty centre, and government organization markets. The global toxoid vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $7.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of infectious diseases, augmenting demand for vaccination in developing countries, and supportive initiatives by the government to encourage immunization.

In this market, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP), diphtheria and tetanus (DT), and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (TDaP) are the major segments of toxoid vaccine market by vaccine type.

Lucintel forecasts that DTaP is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing usage among children to protect against the dangerous illnesses diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing number of toxoid vaccinations is given out in hospitals, particularly to infants and pregnant women.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid population growth and the rising cases of infectious illnesses among people of the region.

Bharat Biotech, Ceva, Glaxosmithkline, Grifols, Zoetis, Sanofi, Merck & Co, Emergent Biosolutions, Integrated Biotherapeutics, and Abbott are the major suppliers in the toxoid vaccine market.

