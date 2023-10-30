The global metallized polyester film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global metallized polyester film market looks promising with opportunities in the cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer good markets. The global metallized polyester film market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising use of this material in solar control films and growing application of these films in packaging materials for food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

In this market, lidding film, pouches & sachet, bag, wrapping film, and blister pack are the major segments of metallized polyester film market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that wrapping film will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of metallized polyester film from pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry to wrap the medicines and food products.

Within this market, food & beverage is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing acceptance of metallized polyster films for creative packaging solutions in this industry and rising consumption of packaged food products among consumers across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population’s disposable income and increasing demand for metallized polyester film from cosmetics & personal care industry of the region.

Polinas, SRF, Cosmo Films, Polyplex, Ester, Impak Films, Toray Plastics, Polyplex, and Jindal Polyfilms are the major suppliers in the metallized polyester film market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports