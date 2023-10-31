Feuji Appoints Business & Technology Leader Amar Naga as President and Chief Growth Officer

Dallas, TX, 2023-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ — Feuji, a leading global technology services provider, has recently appointed Amar Naga as the President and Chief Growth Officer. Amar is a distinguished business and technology leader with over two decades of extensive experience in implementing transformative strategies for organizations across industries.

Amar brings with him an impressive track record of propelling growth, backed by a wealth of experience across various technologies, domains, and geographies. His relentless focus on customer success and a people first approach has been pivotal in transforming organizations. Amar most recently served as the President & CEO of Nihilent, Inc., and has previously held executive roles with Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services.

In his new role, Amar will be responsible for driving Feuji’s growth strategy and identifying new avenues for innovation and excellence. Working in tandem with the executive team, he’ll champion initiatives to amplify Feuji’s market footprint and enhance client value.

“We are delighted to welcome Amar Naga to Feuji’s leadership team,” stated Manohar Reddy, CEO at Feuji. “His wealth of experience, action-oriented approach, customer-centricity, and commitment to collaboration will strengthen our position as a global industry leader.

Commenting on his appointment, Amar Naga remarked, “It’s truly an honor to join Feuji and play a role in its global expansion. I deeply resonate with Feuji’s values and its unwavering commitment to the community.”

The appointment of Amar Naga as President and Chief Growth Officer marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory. This sets the stage for an exciting new chapter, accelerating innovation and strengthening its position as a market leader in digital transformation, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, data & analytics, and strategic staffing services. With Amar’s leadership and expertise, Feuji is well-positioned to continue innovating and delivering exceptional value to its clients in the years ahead.

About Feuji

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Costa Rica and India, we are a global technology services company that delivers Digital Transformation, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data and Insights, and Strategic Staffing solutions that improve our customers’ businesses and bottom line. Our end-to-end approach, combined with our deep industry experience, allows us to provide solutions that address business challenges in a practical, cost-effective manner. As a high-growth company, Feuji is committed to customer success and building happy teams. For more information, visit www.feuji.com