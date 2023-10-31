Unbelievable Deal! WHMCS Global Services Announces 40% off on WHMCS Account Statement Module

Punjab, India, 2023-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ — As the bewitching hour approaches, WHMCS Global Services (WGS) has a treat that’s no trick. In celebration of Halloween, WGS offers a spine-chilling 40% discount on their highly acclaimed Account Statement Module. This limited-time offer will send shivers down your spine, not because of ghosts and goblins, but because of the shockingly low prices!

The Account Statement WHMCS Module is an indispensable tool for hosting providers, allowing users to generate detailed account statements seamlessly.



Features that Don’t Ghost You!

-Download Statements in Client Area

-Get Specific User Statement

– PDF Statement Layout

-Custom template layout with color setting

“Our aim has always been to empower our clients with tools that streamline their processes and enhance customer service. This Halloween, we wanted to give back to our loyal customers with a promotion that’s as sweet as candy,” said Mr. Manvinder Singh, CEO of WHMCS Global Services.

Use Coupon Code: HALLOWEEN40

Sale Validity: 25 Oct to 1 Nov 2023



About WHMCS Global Services:

WHMCS Global Services (https://whmcsglobalservices.com/) is a leading provider of WHMCS modules and solutions, catering to web hosting providers worldwide. With its extensive range of modules, customization services, and exceptional customer support, WHMCS Global Services helps businesses automate and streamline their web hosting operations, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.