Sealants Industry To Rise Due To The Advancing Constructions Worldwide

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-31 — /EPR N

Global sealants sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Sealants Industry Data Book, 2023 To 2030, Compiled And Offered By Grand View Research

Construction Sealants Market Report Highlights

The global construction sealants market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

• Construction sealants accounted for an industry share of 54.6% in 2022. The global construction industry is increasingly relying on sealants for a wide range of applications as they play a crucial role in sealing joints, gaps, and connections in various building components, ensuring their longevity and structural integrity.

• Moreover, the demand for construction sealants is fueled by the need for flexible and durable solutions. Buildings are not static; they undergo movements due to factors like temperature changes and settling.

• Sealants with high flexibility can accommodate these movements without compromising their sealing properties. Durable sealants are resistant to degradation caused by UV exposure and other environmental factors, ensuring long-lasting performance.

• The residential application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 49.8% in 2022. Sealants play a crucial role in residential construction activities, providing a protective barrier against moisture, air leakage, and other potential sources of damage.

• These versatile substances are used in various applications throughout the building process, ensuring the longevity and performance of residential structures.

• From sealing gaps and joints to preventing water intrusion, sealants offer an effective solution for maintaining the integrity of residential buildings.

• Sealants are also widely used in waterproofing residential structures. Areas that are prone to water intrusion, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements, require effective moisture barriers to prevent damage caused by leaks and humidity.

• Sealants are applied to surfaces like tiles, countertops, and shower enclosures, creating a waterproof seal that protects against water seepage and mold growth.

• According to the US Census Bureau, the residential construction market witnessed a year-on-year growth of 1.6% in 2022.

• Thus, the advancing construction industry is anticipated to drive the demand for sealants over the anticipated period.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Sealants Industry Data Book –Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Automotive Sealants Market Report Highlights

The global automotive sealants market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

• Automotive sealants accounted for an industry share of 15.9% in 2022. Sealants play a crucial role in the automotive industry, providing a wide range of applications that contribute to the performance, durability, and safety of vehicles.

• These versatile substances are used in various areas of automotive manufacturing and maintenance, ensuring the integrity of the vehicle’s structure and components. From sealing gaps and joints to preventing leaks and corrosion, sealants offer an effective solution for enhancing the quality and reliability of automobiles.

• Sealants are also used to prevent leaks in critical areas of the vehicle, such as the engine, transmission, and cooling system.

• These sealants are specially formulated to withstand high temperatures, pressures, and chemical exposure.

• They are applied to gaskets, seals, and other connections to ensure a reliable and leak-free operation.

• By preventing leaks, sealants help to maintain the proper functionality and performance of these vital automotive systems.

• Passenger cars application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 59.6% in 2022.

• One of the primary applications of sealants in passenger cars is in the sealing of gaps and joints. These gaps can occur between different components, such as doors, windows, and body panels.

• Sealants are applied to these areas to create an airtight and watertight seal, preventing the intrusion of air, water, dust, and other contaminants into the vehicle’s cabin.

• By maintaining a tight seal, sealants contribute to the overall comfort and quietness of the passenger car’s interior, while also improving energy efficiency by reducing air leakage.

Go through the table of content of Sealants Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Competitive Landscape

The sealants market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry that offers a wide range of sealant solutions for various applications. To gain a competitive advantage in this industry, companies must remain attuned to industry trends, customer needs, and technological advancements.

Key players operating in the Sealants Industry are –

• 3M

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• RPM International Inc.

• Sika AG

• Soudal Holding N.V.

• DOW

• Arkema Group

• Pidilite Industries Ltd. & Co. KGaA

• Huntsman

• Wacker Chemie AG

etwork/ —