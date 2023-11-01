Creating Smiles Dental’s Commitment to Transparent Pricing: Understanding the Costs of Common Procedures

St. Petersburg, FL, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Creating Smiles Dental announces its unwavering commitment to transparent pricing for oral health care. In an era where understanding the costs of dental procedures is paramount, the practice makes them affordable for the St. Petersburg community.

Led by Dr. Cindy N Brayer, Creating Smiles Dental introduces its $95 New Patient Special, helping patients receive comprehensive care. This offer includes a complete exam, one-on-one consultation with the dentist, full mouth X-rays, cleaning, and oral cancer screenings.

The practice’s dedication to cost transparency aims to demystify the financial aspects of oral health, enabling patients to make informed decisions about their dental care. For those seeking denture solutions, they offer expert consultations and custom options. The team understands that no two smiles are the same, and their commitment to personalized care ensures that patients receive dentures tailored to their unique needs.

Uncomfortable, ill-fitting dentures are a thing of the past at Creating Smiles Dental. With in-house denture lab facilities and a full-time denture technician, patients can enjoy quick and hassle-free denture relines, ensuring a snug and secure fit. They offer same-day or next-day pickup for denture repairs, helping individuals regain their confident smile without delay.

The practice understands that managing the cost of dental care is important. That’s why they work with several insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, and Metlife. They provide various financing options through Care Credit and flexible payment plans to accommodate every budget.

In an ever-connected world, the office brings dental care to patients’ doorsteps with virtual consultations. It is now easy to discuss oral health concerns, treatment options, and costs from the comfort of their homes.

Creating Smiles Dental invests in the latest technology to ensure patients receive the highest standard of care. Their arsenal includes the 3D Digital Scanner, PROPEL, Biolase EZ Dental Laser, Digital Radiography, Intraoral Camera, Itero Element 2 Scanner, Nouvag Electric Handpiece, Solea Laser, and Wand STA.

Dr. Brayer, the leading dentist in Petersburg, FL, shares her insight, “Our $95 New Patient Special can empower our community with accessible dental care. We believe that transparent pricing is essential, allowing patients to know exactly what to expect. We provide high-quality dental services and make them affordable. Your oral health is our priority.”

About Creating Smiles Dental

Creating Smiles Dental provides compassionate, comprehensive, affordable dental care in St. Petersburg, FL. With Dr. Cindy N Brayer, Dr. Ly Ngo, and Dr. Phong Phane, the practice is renowned for its commitment to excellence in oral health. The practice offers various services, including dental implants, crowns, dentures, Invisalign clear aligners, preventive dentistry, and dental emergencies.

To take advantage of Creating Smiles Dental’s $95 New Patient Special and explore more about the pricing of procedures, contact now! Reach via phone at +1 727-476-4650 or our online form creating-smiles.com

