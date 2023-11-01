YGG Web3 Games Summit 2023 Attracts Global Web3 leaders and Game Developers

yourPRstrategist is a proud media partner of the YGG Web3 Games Summit and is pleased to extend a 30% discount to our community. Discount code: YGG30

MANILA, Philippines, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — More than 1,500 Web3 leaders from around the world will be coming to the Philippines, the epicenter of Web3 adoption, for the upcoming YGG Web3 Games Summit on November 18 to 25 at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Yield Guild Games (YGG) announced in a press conference.

During the week-long summit, over 90 international and local speakers will be engaged in lively and thought-provoking conversations covering all aspects of Web3 gaming, esports, content creation, and player adoption. Included in the lineup of confirmed speakers are Animoca Brands Co-founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu, Sky Mavis Co-founder and Axie Infinity Growth Lead Jeffrey “Jihoz” Zirlin, NYXL Co-founder Rohit Gupta, Kyu Lee of Com2Us, and YGG Co-founder Gabby Dizon.

More than 40 Web3 games will be showcased during the YGG Web3 Games Summit’s three-day expo, including Ragnarok Landverse, Pixelmon, PROJECT XENO, Parallel, Mighty Action Heroes, Anito Legends, Metacene, Star Atlas, and Axie Infinity: Origins. Content creators and esports athletes will give attendees a sneak peek into their gameplay and compete in a three-day tournament for a chance to win cash prizes. Over 300 developers and students will be participating as well in a heart-pumping two-day hackathon.

Over 5,000 active gamers are expected to participate in the YGG Web3 Games Summit, according to YGG. They will also be holding seven regional watch parties for local communities who couldn’t join in person.

For Mench Dizon, Country Head of YGG Pilipinas, the YGG Web3 Games Summit is poised to be the world’s premier Web3 gaming event and will give the country’s thriving Web3 gaming community a first-hand glimpse into the future of Web3 gaming.

“The Filipino Web3 gaming community will be among the first to learn about where the industry is headed as blockchain technologies continue to evolve, and how mutual support will be beneficial in the long run as communities become even more interconnected,” Dizon said. The YGG Web3 Games Summit will also reinforce the country’s position as the epicenter of Web3 adoption, according to Dizon. “The Philippines has consistently been among the top countries with the highest interest in Web3. Most of this interest is driven by the roster of engaging Web3 games that are currently in the market. The fact that global leaders from the Web3 gaming industry are coming all the way to the Philippines for the Web3 Games Summit shows that the world recognizes us as one of the leading countries in Web3 adoption and home to a thriving market for new and upcoming Web3 games,” she explained.

The YGG Web3 Games Summit is part of the gaming guild’s programs and projects that aim to support the country’s Web3 gaming community. YGG has also been at the forefront of promoting Web3 adoption in the Philippines and helping Filipinos unlock opportunities in the Metaverse through Superquests and the Guild Advancement Program (GAP).

Gabby Dizon, YGG co-founder, is looking forward to welcoming over thousands of local and global participants for the Web3 Games Summit. “We are excited to bring the best of Web3 games from all over the world to the Philippines, where adoption is very much present and thriving,” he said.

Tickets to the Web3 Games Summit are available at ygg.events, with packages offering access to different experiences during the event. Follow YGG on Facebook and Discord to be the first to know about the complete lineup of guests and activities for the summit.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is the world’s first and biggest web3 gaming guild, where players can enrich themselves as they find their community, discover games and develop vital skills for web3. As a decentralized network of guilds with a focus on playing blockchain games and onboarding people into web3 ecosystems, YGG is committed to providing opportunities for its members to achieve success in the open Metaverse.

About Web3 Games Summit

The Web3 Games Summit will explore the intersection of gaming and the emerging Web3 ecosystem, featuring a game jam hackathon, a conference, game expo, and esports tournaments. It will also feature several other opportunities for attendees to connect and provide valuable insights into the future of gaming, digital ownership, and the top projects of web3 in the world.

Media Contact

Ellaine Diaz

Media Relations Manager, TeamAsia

ehdiaz@teamasia.com

09178594810