Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata has ICU Facilitated Medical Jets for Transferring Patients

Kolkata, India, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Patients should experience comfort and safety while traveling to the medical center of their specific choice so that their medical condition is kept stable and they don’t feel any discomfort while traveling to their medical facility. For that choice of an effective medical transportation medium is necessary and no other means of medical transportation is better than Angel Air Ambulance which is effectively offering Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata. We have been doing the needful of coming to the rescue of the people with our life-saving services that are offered in the best concern of the medical condition of the patients.

Many of our team members are CCU and ICU-certified and trained to operate in an emergency setting regardless of whether the patient traveling with us requires urgent care onboard. We have been in the medical evacuation business for over a decade which makes us a pro in this sector and has awarded us with the experience of several years which allows us to offer the best medical transportation service in times of critical emergency. Our medical jets at Air Ambulance from Kolkata are designed keeping in mind the urgent requirements of the patients and concluding the journey safely.

Offering Trouble-Free Relocation is Crucial for the Team of Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati

Having abundant life-saving and modern-day medical equipment inside the air ambulance makes it easier for the patients to travel to their selected destination safely with Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati. Our medical team comprises doctors, flight nurses, and paramedics to care for the health and well-being of the patients and ensure the process of relocation ends without risking their lives at any point.

At an event, our team of Air Ambulance in Guwahati received a request for arranging an air ambulance transfer for a neonatal patient who was merely 6 months old and needed oxygen support all along the journey. We made sure extra tickets were arranged for the parents of the toddler so that they could be assured about the stable health of their child. We offered care and medical attention to the patient all along the process of evacuation and ensured he was offered the right medication whenever required. For the safety of the patient, we also had a continuous oxygen supply right from the very beginning of the flight, and the journey was completed without any complication caused to the patient.