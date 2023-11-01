Bridge Divorce Strategies Promotes Settlement Satisfaction Guarantee to Ensure Peace of Mind

Scottsdale, AZ, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Bridge Divorce Strategies, an expert in divorce financial mediation services, is excited to provide the Settlement Satisfaction Guarantee program, designed to provide clients with unmatched peace of mind during the challenging divorce process.

Bridge Divorce Strategies is proud to offer this unique guarantee, reinforcing its commitment to client satisfaction. Under the Settlement Satisfaction Guarantee, clients can trust that the expert Julie Kern at Bridge Divorce Strategies works tirelessly to facilitate a fair and comprehensive settlement agreement. If a client is dissatisfied with the outcome, Bridge Divorce Strategies pledges to reevaluate the case and make necessary adjustments at no additional cost. It is a true nothing to lose, but everything to gain proposition.

This innovative program underscores Bridge Divorce Strategies’ dedication to providing exceptional service and support to its clients. By offering this guarantee, the company aims to set a new standard in financial assistance for the divorce industry, emphasizing transparency, fairness, and client-focused solutions.

For more information about Bridge Divorce Strategies and its Settlement Satisfaction Guarantee, individuals can visit the website or call 480-378-2383.

About Bridge Divorce Strategies: Bridge Divorce Strategies is a trusted provider of divorce financial mediation services committed to helping individuals navigate the financial complexities of divorce with compassion, expertise, and integrity. Julie Kern is a certified CPA, CFP, and CDFA. She is also a divorcee herself. Bridge Divorce Strategies offers comprehensive mediation services, empowering clients to achieve amicable and fair settlements.

Company: Bridge Divorce Strategies

Address: 11111 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 205

City: Scottsdale

State: AZ

Zip code: 85254

Telephone number: 1-480-378-2383