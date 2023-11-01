The Base Metal Mining Industry: A Catalyst for Development

Global base metal mining sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Nickel Mining Market Report Highlights

The global nickel mining market is anticipated to reach USD 83.81 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

• Based on end-use, the stainless-steel segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The rising demand for stainless steel in various industries such as oil & gas and construction is driving the segment growth

• The non-ferrous alloys segment is projected to have a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for non-ferrous alloys from industries operating at high temperatures and pressures such as aerospace and defense, and oil and gas.

• Based on region, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of about 58.0% in 2022 of the global market. The region’s dominance is attributed to the presence of large reserves in countries like China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia

• The nickel mining industry is facing competition from the recycling sector. For instance, according to Nickel Institutes, around 68% of nickel in consumer products is recycled, starting a new cycle.

Lead Mining Market Report Highlights

The global lead mining market is anticipated to reach USD 9.25 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030.

• In 2022, the lead reserves were estimated to be around 2 billion tons. Substantial lead resources have recently been discovered in significant quantities, along with deposits of zinc, silver, or copper in Australia, China, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Russia, and the U.S. (Alaska). Australia has the largest has largest reserves of lead in the world.

• In 2022, more than 81% of lead went into the production of batteries, while the remaining is used in rolled and extruded products, pigments & other compounds, ammunition, cable sheathing, and alloys.

• The rising health concern with lead has led governments across the world to restrict the consumption of lead, which is negatively influencing the market.

Tin Mining Market Report Highlights

The global tin mining market is anticipated to reach USD 7.20 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• The major application of tin is for soldering in the electronics and & semiconductor industry. It can be used in the production of alloys such as bronzes, solders, and fusible alloys.

• Along with lead, it forms excellent soldering materials for low-temperature melting.

• Fusible alloys of tin have applications in safety devices such as pressure cookers, fire sprinklers, electrical fuses, and boiler plugs.

• The batteries end-use segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the said forecast period. The tin is used as an anode in lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are widely used in EVs.

• Thus, increasing investment in the production of lithium-ion batteries for EVs is expected to propel the consumption of tin in the said forecast period.

Tungsten Mining Market Report Highlights

The global tungsten mining market is anticipated to reach USD 0.02 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

• Tungsten, known for its exceptionally high melting point among metals, has historically found application in the filaments of incandescent bulbs, illuminating countless homes worldwide.

• However, the diminishing popularity of these bulbs, primarily due to their low energy efficiency, has led to a significant reduction in the use of tungsten filaments for lighting.

• Cemented carbide is by far the largest application of tungsten in the industrial sector. It is one of the hardest compounds produced after heating an equal proportion of carbon and tungsten at 2,800°C. It is usually sold in powder form in different grain sizes.

• After the sintering process, it can be used in abrasives, industrial machinery, jewelry, and other instruments & tools.

Aluminum Production Market Report Highlights

The global aluminum mining market is anticipated to reach USD 174.42 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.

• As aluminum has good electrical performance even at high temperatures, it is considered an ideal material for housing and electronic connectors.

• Strict emission policies coupled with increasing pressure to reduce the weight of vehicles are anticipated to remain key factors driving the demand for aluminum over the coming years.

• In terms of revenue, the automotive segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

• Many car parts, including doors, batteries, and bumpers, are made using aluminum, The use of aluminum in automotive manufacturing is becoming more prevalent as consumer preference for lightweight vehicles increases.

• According to the Aluminum Association, 16% of all vehicle weight in 2028 is anticipated to be made up of aluminum.

Copper Mining Market Report Highlights

The global copper mining market is anticipated to reach USD 178.61 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030.

• Copper is going to play a significant role in decarbonization, as the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy sources would require vast amounts of copper to distribute electricity over long distances.

• Copper will also play a crucial role in the electric vehicle transition. Owing to the above-mentioned reasons, the European Union declared copper as a critical raw material under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) in March 2023. This declaration will ensure easier access to capital and speedier permits for copper mining and recycling projects.

• In terms of volume, Europe is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

• Copper consumption in Europe is expected to rise due to growing consumer demand for sustainability and carbon reduction, which has increased investment in developing green buildings and EVS.

Zinc Mining Market Report Highlights

The global zinc mining market is anticipated to reach USD 66.09 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

• Zinc is primarily used for galvanization of steel in automotive and construction industries. It is also used in the production of bronze, brass, zinc-based alloys, and chemicals.

• Oxides and chemicals of zinc find use in tires, paints, and medical products. It is also used in die-casting alloys and semi-manufactured products.

• The galvanizing end-use segment dominated the volume share of the zinc market in 2022. Rising demand for steel is expected to have a positive influence on the zinc mining market.

Competitive Landscape

The industry comprises a few medium and small players operating in different parts of the country. To remain competitive, mining companies are entering into long-term supply contracts with end users. Also, the companies use derivative contracts to protect them from market volatility. These fluctuations expose the companies to the risk of opportunity loss and mark-to-market fair value adjustments. These contracts could include forward sales, futures contracts, call options, and other derivative instruments.

Key players operating in the Base Metal Mining Industry are –

• Bhp

• Anglo American

• Antofagasta Plc

• Aurubis

• Codelco

• Freeport-Mcmoran, Inc

• Glencore

• Norilsk Nickel

• Vale

• Zinjin Mining Group Co., Ltd.