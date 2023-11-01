Games and Puzzles Industry: Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Games and Puzzles Industry Data Book – Games Market and Puzzles Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s games and puzzles industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Games and Puzzles Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Games Market Report Highlights

The global Games Market size was valued at USD 8.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Games dominated the market in 2022 owing to the social interactive experience it provides. Moreover, its increased replay value makes it a more versatile & dynamic form of entertainment. These games offer a variety of themes and gameplay styles, making them accessible and appealing to a wide range of audiences

The licensed game segment is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. Market players actively introducing captivating games specifically designed for children primarily fuel this growth.

The online distribution channel segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the convenience, flexibility, and comfort offered by online channels

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a lucrative regional market due to a rise in the adoption of board games in cafes as a concept in countries, such as China and India, owing to an emerging need among people to engage in more meaningful interactions and activities

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Games and Puzzles Industry Data Book – Games Market and Puzzles Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Puzzles Market Report Highlights

The global Puzzles Market size was valued at USD 6.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Licensed puzzles & games are expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. These provide a unique and immersive experience for fans of the brand or franchise, further increasing their appeal

Non-licensed puzzles are widely available online as e-commerce expands. Customers may browse various options, evaluate prices, and read reviews owing to this accessibility before making a purchase.

Online shopping’s convenience has contributed to the growth of non-licensed puzzle sales. Since people buy puzzles for thoughtful and enjoyable gifts, the puzzle-giving culture helps puzzle sales.

This allows non-licensed puzzles a more universal appeal, making them a more reliable and profitable investment for manufacturers.

Go through the table of content of Games and Puzzles Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position by implementing various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening distribution networks in the global and regional markets. The manufacturers in the market aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Multinational players aim to achieve business growth in regional markets through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Games and Puzzles Industry are:

Cobble Hill

Gailson

Clementoni

Bits and Pieces

Eurographics

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter