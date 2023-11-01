The Global Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global shell & tube heat exchanger market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, HVAC & refrigeration, food & beverage, power generation, and pulp & paper markets. The global shell & tube heat exchanger market is expected to reach an estimated $9.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand across a range of industries, including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and power generation, for cutting-edge machinery that is extremely effective and corrosion-resistant, as well as, rapid industrialization in the emerging countries.

In this market, steel, nickel & nickel alloys, titanium, and tantalum are the major segments of shell & tube heat exchanger market by Material.

Lucintel forecasts that steel is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, petrochemical and oil & gas will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increase in the global oil consumption.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising population, urbanization, and industrialization, as well as, growing investments in the chemical and petrochemical sectors for residents in this area.

Alfa Laval, HRS Heat Exchangers, Kelvion, Xylem, API Heat Transfer, Koch Heat Transfer, Thermex, and Manning and Lewis are the major suppliers in the shell & tube heat exchanger market.

