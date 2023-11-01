The Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global non-thermal pasteurization market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage markets. The global non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are advancement of new technologies and rapid R&D activities for the development of new and cost-effective equipment, rise in consumption of convenience foods, as well as, growth in demand for meat, poultry, and dairy products.

In this market, high pressure processing, orientation type, vessel volume, pulse electric field, microwave volumetric heating, ultrasonic, and irradiation are the major segments of non-thermal pasteurization market by technique.

Lucintel forecasts that high pressure processing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, food will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because minimally processed foods gain popularity, pasteurization techniques other than thermal ones are required to maintain their nutritional value and extend their shelf life.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising public awareness of health issues and a growing inclination towards convenience foods like frozen and ready-to-eat food in nations like the US and Canada.

JBT Corporation, Hiperbaric, Thyssenkrupp, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Lyras, Multiva, Stansted Fluid Power, Pulsemaster, Elea, and Symbios Technologies are the major suppliers in the non-thermal pasteurization market.

