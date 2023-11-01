The Global Industrial Refrigeration System Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global industrial refrigeration system market looks promising with opportunities in the refrigerated warehouse, food & beverage, chemical petrochemical & pharmaceuticals, and refrigerated transportation markets. The global industrial refrigeration system market is expected to reach an estimated $29.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of packaged and processed meals and beverages, global development of better and more advanced cold chain systems, as well as, application of systems based on natural refrigerant and creation of devices with internet of things (IoT)-enabled monitoring systems.

In this market, compressor, condenser, evaporator, and control are the major segments of industrial refrigeration system market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that compressor will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is utilized to keep the temperature and pressure below the necessary levels and to get rid of the vapor, and the device is an important component of the industrial refrigeration system as it regulates the load over the evaporators.

Within this market, food & beverage will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for processed and frozen food products, rising disposable income, and an expanding working professional population.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing disposable money, a growing population, and shifting lifestyles in this region.

Johnson Control, Emerson Electric, Dan Foss, Daiken Industries, GEA, Mayekawa Mfg, Bitzer, and Guntner are the major suppliers in the industrial refrigeration system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Ambulatory Health Care Service Market

Cloud Database Security Market

Cloud EDA Market

Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market

Automotive NFC Market

Backbone Network Services Market