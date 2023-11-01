The Global Industrial Evaporators Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global industrial evaporators market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, chemical & petrochemical, electronics & semiconductor, pulp & paper, food & beverage, and automotive markets. The global industrial evaporators market is expected to reach an estimated $25.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased product use in the food and beverage (F&B) sectors, growing product need in the maritime sector to generate freshwater, and increasing use of ZLD (zero liquid discharge) technology.

In this market, falling film evaporator, rising film evaporator, forced circulation evaporator, agitated thin film evaporator, and mechanical vapor recompression are the major segments of industrial evaporators market by functionality.

Lucintel forecasts that mechanical vapor recompression will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is used in brine and salt water, oil emulsion, demolding, leachate treatment, degreasing water, dissolved oil and hydrocarbons in contaminated water, and other applications.

Within this market, food & beverage will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it uses industrial evaporators to remove moisture, which lowers bulk density, increases total solids in food, and makes transportation easier, and the evaporators aid in pre-concentrating food, altering its color, and lowering the water content of liquid products, all of which contribute to extending the shelf life of goods like sauces, jams, juices, and others.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to quick industrialisation, rising end-user investment, and rising wastewater treatment awareness in this region.

Veolia Water, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, SPX Flow, JEOL, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, GEA, De Dietrich Process Systems, and Coilmaster Corporation are the major suppliers in the industrial evaporators market.

