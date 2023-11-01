The Global Food & Beverage Industry Pump Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global food & beverage industry pump market looks promising with opportunities in the alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, dairy & chocolate product, fruits & vegetable, sugar, starch, & sweetener, bakery & confectionery, and meat & poultry markets. The global food & beverage industry pump market is expected to reach an estimated $15.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for efficient and productive machinery, rising focus on shortening the production process and improving the nutritional value of food products, and increase in regulations to meet food safety standards.

In this market, pump, rotary lobe, progressive cavity, screw, mixers, agitators, and compressor are the major segments of food & beverage industry pump market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that rotary lobe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, dairy & chocolate product will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing middle-class population, rising income, growing purchasing power, and growing consumer demand for processed goods in this region.

Alfa Laval, Fristam Pumpen, SPX Flow, GEA, Grundfos, ITT, AMPCO Pump Company, JBT Corporation, Pentair, and Atlas Copco are the major suppliers in the food & beverage industry pump market.

