The Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.2% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global collaborative robot (cobot) market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electronic, metal and machining, plastic and polymer, food and beverage, furniture and equipment, healthcare, and logistic markets. The global collaborative robot (cobot) market is expected to reach an estimated $7.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are investments in the automation of production lines, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in industrial robots. as well as, rising usage in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In this market, handling, welding and soldering, assembling and disassembling, dispensing, and processing are the major segments of collaborative robot (cobot) market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that assembling and disassembling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of growing use of collaborative robots owing to their capacity to lower production downtime costs and floor space requirements, as well as, boosts productivity in the automobile sectors.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising industrialization, digitization, and increasing focus in the area on the accuracy and quality of cobots, resulting in the application of strict guidelines in this region.

Universal Robots, FANUC Corporation, ABB, Techman Robot, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, Denso Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, and AUBO are the major suppliers in the collaborative robot (cobot) market.

