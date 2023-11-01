The Global Brewery Equipment Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global brewery equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the macrobrewery equipment, craft brewery equipment mashing equipment, storage equipment, compressors, and cooling equipment markets. The global brewery equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are worldwide growth in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs, as well as, shift in consumer preferences away from traditional brews, other distilled liquors, and toward artisanal and handcrafted beers.

In this market, manual, automatic, and semi-automatic are the major segments of brewery equipment market by mode of operation.

Lucintel forecasts that automatic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because automation helps with titration, conductivity sensor calibration, and chemical concentration calibration, as well as, reduces waste and provides brewers with the exact amount of chemistry, water, and resources they need to manufacture their product.

Within this market, macrobrewery equipment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the wide availability of beer from numerous brands at different price points and the widespread use of this equipment for large-scale beer production, and there has been a significant increase in the demand for standard types of beer.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of rising beer consumption and the existence of important players in this area.

Alfa Laval, GEA, Krones, Paul Mueller, Praj Industries, Meura, Della Toffola, Criveller, and LEHUI are the major suppliers in the brewery equipment market.

