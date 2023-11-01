CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global potassium alum market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care, agriculture, industrial, and textile markets. The global potassium alum market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from the water treatment market, rising demand for potassium alum in personal care and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing awareness about the benefits of potassium alum in various end-use industries.

In this market, crystal form and powder form are the major segments of potassium alum market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that powder form will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to it is relatively inexpensive to produce and easy to handle as compared to other type.

Within this market, pharmaceutical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as eczema and dermatitis.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for potassium alum in China owing to rising chemical production, coupled with increasing pharmaceutical industry, and favorable government regulations regarding the use of potassium alum as an additive in food processing.

Alfa Aesar, Merck, Sigma-Aldrich, TCI America, and Holland are the major suppliers in the potassium alum market.

