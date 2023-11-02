Civix Announces New Shareholder and Exciting Developments

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Civix, a prominent player in the land survey and engineering industry, is thrilled to introduce its newest shareholder, Rob Mears, a Licensed Cadastral Surveyor. This announcement comes as part of Civix’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and supporting dedicated individuals who contribute significantly to the company’s growth.

Rob Mears has played a pivotal role in the continuous development and expansion of the Civix survey team. His unwavering commitment and exceptional expertise have been instrumental in the company’s success. We are excited to welcome Rob as a shareholder and look forward to further nurturing his career within Civix. Congratulations, Rob!

In addition to this exciting news, Civix recently hosted a special event – the CIVIX Open Day. The event, held on Friday, was a celebration of education and inspiration. Civix Staff kids actively participated in engaging occupational and educational activities, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of engineers, surveyors, and planners.

Following the educational festivities, the Civix team embarked on a meaningful community endeavor. They spent time at Sanders Reserve, where they wholeheartedly engaged in weeding activities around young plants for the Council Parks Department. This heartwarming initiative reflects Civix’s commitment to both professional growth and community welfare.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Civix proudly welcomes its first shareholders: Sanna Soderlind, Alastair Turnbull, and Alex Carter-Green. These remarkable individuals have been integral to Civix’s development and success during a period of significant company expansion. Their technical excellence, strong relationships with valued clients and consultants, and unwavering commitment have set them apart.

Recognizing their exceptional efforts, Civix is proud to take a significant step towards employee ownership. This strategic move underlines the company’s dedication to fostering a collaborative and mutually beneficial work environment. Sanna, Alastair, and Alex’s contributions are acknowledged and celebrated as Civix continues to thrive.

In other news, Auckland Council has announced Plan Change 78 (PC78) in response to the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) and recent government directives introducing Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS). The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Act 2021 is at the forefront of these changes.

Submissions on the Plan Change are now open and will remain so until September 29, 2022. Civix encourages all stakeholders to consider making an online submission through the Council website. For those seeking changes in zoning or exclusion from current constraints or Qualifying Matters, we recommend involving a qualified Planner to provide in-depth investigation and detailed assessments to support the changes sought.

Civix remains dedicated to growth, excellence, and community engagement, as evidenced by its recent developments and initiatives. Stay tuned for more exciting news and updates from Civix.

