McAllister…The Service Company Announces HVAC Financing Program for South Jersey Residents

Somers Point, New Jersey, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — McAllister…The Service Company, a reputable provider of heating and cooling services in South Jersey, is thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking solution that will redefine how residents of South Jersey address unexpected HVAC issues. In collaboration with EnerBank USA, McAllister is unveiling their HVAC financing program, specifically tailored to offer accessible, affordable financing options to homeowners.

McAllister…The Service Company’s flexible financing alternatives accommodate various needs, ensuring that homeowners can access professional HVAC solutions without the burden of unexpected financial constraints. Be it a sudden system breakdown, installing a new HVAC system, or any other service requirement, this program guarantees that financial concerns won’t compromise home comfort.

South Jersey residents can now choose from various financing options within the HVAC financing program. These options include the 12-month “Same as Cash” plan, which offers a no-interest solution when the credit balance is paid within a year. Alternatively, homeowners can explore the 6.99% fixed APR financing options with terms of five or 10 years. These options provide flexibility and security, ensuring that HVAC services are affordable and accessible when needed.

For further information on McAllister’s HVAC financing program, visit the McAllister…The Service Company website.

About McAllister…The Service Company: For over a century, the McAllister…The Service Company team has been dedicated to delivering top-notch heating and cooling services to the Southern New Jersey community. Founded in 1876, their commitment to honest service and unmatched quality has been unwavering. Whether customers need new HVAC equipment, a prompt repair service, or other HVAC-related assistance, McAllister’s HVAC team consistently offers superior solutions at affordable prices.

