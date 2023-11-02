CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyvinylidene fluoride pipe & fitting market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical process, electronic, electrical & semiconductor, water process, aerospace, alternate energy, and agriculture markets. The global polyvinylidene fluoride pipe & fitting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-performance piping systems, growing demand from the water and wastewater management sectors, and rising construction industry in developing countries.

In this market, polyvinylidene fluoride pipe and polyvinylidene fluoride fitting are the major segments of polyvinylidene fluoride pipe & fitting market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that polyvinylidene fluoride pipe will remain the larger segment over the foecast period due to increasing demand for high performance pipe for various applications.

Within this market, chemical process will remain the largest segment over the foecast period due to its significant properties such as low maintenance cost, corrosion resistance, and durability that makes it ideal for the use in industrial applications.

APAC will remain the largest region over the foecast period due to government investing heavily in industrialization in this region.

Harrington Industrial Plastics, Ipolymer, Dunham Rubber & Belting, Sangir Plastics, Gokul Poly Valves, Tirupati Polymers, Petron Thermoplast, ASVA, JACO Manufacturing Company, and NIBCO are the major suppliers in the polyvinylidene fluoride pipe & fitting market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. Compost Market

2. Phosphate Fertilizer Market

3. Pesticide Market

4. Herbicides Market

5. Fertilizers Market

6. Biopesticides Market

7. Organic Fertilizer Market

8. Fungicides Market

9. Agrochemical Market

10. Genetically Modified Seed Market