According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ski gear and equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, downhill skiing, and ski touring markets. The global ski gear and equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising number of participants in outdoor sports such as skiing, growing tourism industry, as well as, increasing awareness about the use of helmets and other ski equipment and gears.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ski gear and equipment market to 2030 by sales channel (wholesaler/distributors, hypermarket/supermarkets, specialty stores, franchise stores, online stores, and others), type (ski jacket, ski timer, ski goggles, ski helmets, ski snowboard, ski snowboard boots, ski gloves, ski snowboard sticks, and skiing apparel), application (cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, downhill skiing, and ski touring), end use (men, women, and kids), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ski jacket, ski timer, ski goggle, ski helmet, ski snowboard, ski snowboard boot, ski glove, ski snowboard stick, and skiing apparel are the major segments of ski gear and equipment market by type. Lucintel forecasts that ski jacket will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, alpine skiing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of the increasing popularity of skiing and the rising number of ski resorts around the world.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising number of buyers participating in skiing as a recreational activity in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, as well as, rising number of women skiers on account of the introduction of new products and technologies for women safety by the companies.

Amer Sports Oyj, Fischer Sports, Black Diamond Equipment, Groupe Rossignol, and Coalition Snow are the major suppliers in the ski gear and equipment market.

