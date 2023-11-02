Returnable Packaging Industry to grow as A Key Enabler of Sustainable Supply Chains

Global returnable packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Food & Beverage Returnable Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global food & beverage returnable packaging market size was valued at USD 37.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

• Food and beverage dominated the returnable packaging market in 2022 and is expected to maintain the lead in 2030.

• For the past decade, crates, trays, and pallets made of wood and plastics have been an integral part of the food & beverage sector, simplifying the storage and transport of the products.

• This is due to the strong presence of key bakery, and processed meat and beverage companies such as Associated British Foods plc, Warburtons, and Nestlé in the region.

• The companies are continuously involved in new product developments and production aiming to meet consumer demands. Increasing production activities by such companies are expected to drive the demand for returnable packaging solutions which will affect the market positively.

Automotive Returnable Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global automotive returnable packaging market size was valued at USD 21.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

• Returnable packaging has been an integral part of the automotive supply chain over the past decade. Packaging products like pallet crates, containers, and dunnage are primarily used to store and transport automobiles and assembly parts, body panels, and other parts.

• The production of automobiles around the world has been increasing since the past decade with an increasing population and higher income levels. Increasing automotive output is also expected to fuel the auto ancillary industry.

• Developing countries like India, Brazil, and China have established a strong supply chain for automobiles and have significant export levels.

• Automotive assembly lines need bulk packaging solutions like pallets, crates, bins, and containers produced from metal and plastics.

• The development of electric vehicles to increase sustainability and environmental protection is also expected to increase the demand for returnable packaging solutions from the automotive industry.

• The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the production and sales in the automotive industry in 2020.

• Lockdown implemented in major automobile hubs like China, India, the U.S., Germany, and Brazil has reduced the industry output significantly.

• Growing fears for the second wave of the infection from COVID-19 affected the demand for returnable packaging products.

Consumer Durables Returnable Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global consumer durables returnable packaging market size was valued at USD 20.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

• Consumer durable includes packaging solutions for televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, cellphones, laptops, and others.

• Kitchen appliances like microwave ovens, mixers, grinders, and juicers also require packaging solutions for transport.

• Consumer durables commonly use corrugated boxes, containers, dunnage, and other products for packaging.

• Demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions for these products is increasing owing to changing consumer preferences and government regulation.

• Increasing the global population coupled with a high rate of urbanization and rising income levels is expected to fuel the demand for innovative packaging solutions for consumer durables such as returnable packaging products.

Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global healthcare returnable packaging market size was valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

• Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-use of the returnable packaging market owing to remarkable growth in demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

• Medical OEMs and equipment manufacturers use the returnable packaging solution for the transportation of various equipment like ventilators, oxygenators, heart rate monitors, and others.

• Transportation of sensitive and fragile equipment requires reliable, strong packaging solutions capable of absorbing shocks and withstand harsh transportation conditions.

• The COVID-19 pandemic also increased the demand for healthcare equipment like ventilators and contributed to the demand for returnable packaging solutions in 2020.

• The pharmaceutical industry requires packing products like pallets, containers, FIBCs, drums, and barrels for the transportation of chemicals, medicines, drugs, and vaccines in bulk quantities.

• The increasing number of old population in countries like Japan, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and other European countries is expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment which is expected to drive demand for the returnable packaging from the healthcare end-use industry.

• The development of the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to the additional demand for these packaging solutions for the safe transport, storage, and distribution of vaccine vials.

