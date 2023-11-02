Skin Diseases Treatment Industry: Company Market Position Analysis

Skin Diseases Treatment Industry Data Book – Acne, Actinic Keratosis, Atopic Dermatitis, Alopecia Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Highlights

The global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market size was estimated USD 6.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Surgery held the largest revenue share of 65.6% in 2022 owing to the rising adoption of cryotherapy surgery in the management of actinic keratosis

Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors held the largest revenue share of 32.4% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period due to factors such as the high prevalence of AK, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditures by Asia Pacific countries

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 41.5% in 2022 due to the rising awareness among people about actinic keratosis, availability of robust treatment options, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure

Alopecia Market Report Highlights

The global Alopecia Market size was estimated at USD 8.19 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.74% from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, the AA segment dominated the alopecia industry with a revenue share of 35.13% and is anticipated to maintain its pole position throughout the forecast period

The alopecia universalis segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2023 to 2030, owing to the impending approval of pipeline products, such as Pfizer’s Ritlecitinib which is in the pre-registration phase, and Bioniz Therapeutics’s BNZ-1 which is in phase 2 clinical trials

North America dominated the market in 2022, mainly due to the high consumer awareness, technological advancements, high target disease population, and high healthcare spending

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to the rising target disease population and rising treatment rate for the disease

A few of the key market players include Janssen Global Services Inc.; Cipla Limited; Merck & Co., Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Aurobindo Pharma; Viatris Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of well-established companies in the skin diseases treatment market makes the entry of smaller players with newer products difficult. Companies are highly focused on R&D to develop and launch novel products that give them a competitive edge. Moreover, bigger players are aiming at acquiring smaller companies with upcoming promising products.

Key players operating in the Skin Diseases Treatment industry are:

Novartis AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Leo Pharma A/S.

