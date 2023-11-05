Lucintel Forecasts the Global General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instrument Market to Reach $48 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the general purpose electronic test & measurement instrument market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, industrial, aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductor markets. The general purpose electronic test & measurement instrument market is expected to reach an estimated $48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of IoT devices, growing need for accurate electrical signal measurement and analysis, and rising demand for measurement and testing tools in several fields such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, and others.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in general purpose electronic test & measurement instrument market to 2030 by product (oscilloscop, spectrum analyzer, signal generator, network analyzer, multimeter, and others), end use (communication, industrial, aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, signal generator, network analyzer, and multimeter are the major segments of general purpose electronic test & measurement instrument market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that oscilloscope will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, communication is expected to witness the highest growth because it ensures reliable and efficient communication.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of high adoption in communication, industrial, medical devices, electronics and semiconductors sectors.

Anritsu, Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies are the major suppliers in the general purpose electronic test & measurement instrument market.

