According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturers, government, and commercial & consumers markets. The global electronic recycling market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating volume of electronic waste (e-waste) generated globally, technical developments and creation and application of strict recycling regulations, along with growing awareness of environmental pollution caused by improper e-waste disposal.

In this market, glass & lead, metal, and circuit board & plastic are the major segments of electronic recycling market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that metal is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because of most common materials used in electronic products, and they can be easily recycled and reused.

Within this market, manufacturer will remain the largest segment due to high EPR regulations and environmental benefits.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid economic growth, increasing demand for electronic products, and rising consumer spending in this region.

Aerc Recycling Solutions, Attero Recycling, Apple Recycling Program, American Retroworks, Dlubak Glass Company, Eco International, Fortune Plastic & Metal, MBA Polymers, Sims Metal Management Limited, and Panasonic are the major suppliers in the electronic recycling market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

